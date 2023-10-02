Victoria International Container Terminal Gets New Automated STS Cranes

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), Australia’s first fully automated container terminal, will soon be handling the largest container ships to arrive in Australia after the recent delivery of two new ship-to-shore (STS) cranes.

VICT’s new automated cranes are the largest in Australia, with a lift height of 49 meters, 10 meters higher than the terminal’s five existing STS cranes. The 60-meter boom outreach enables the new cranes to operate 22 containers across on a vessel. The existing cranes are capable of handling 19 containers across with their 50-meter boom outreach. The new cranes also offer better productivity with their lashing platforms mounted 15 meters high compared to the cranes that only allow pinning to be completed at the quay level.

VICT’s acquisition of the new cranes form part of the AUD 235 million expansion project that will increase the terminal’s capacity to 1.25 million TEUs. The terminal has also acquired six additional automated stacking cranes as part of the expansion, which will be completed by the end of the year.

“We are now ready to receive the largest vessels that will come to Australia as part of the upsizing strategy undertaken by the all the major shipping lines in the world. This trend will lead to an increasing number of supersized vessels sailing into Phillips Bay and mooring at VICT – the only terminal in Melbourne capable of receiving them,” said Bruno Porchietto, VICT chief executive officer.

Victoria International Container Terminal is a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI).



