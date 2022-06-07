28973 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 7, 2022

Vessel Incidents on the Rise, Inmarsat Report Finds

Image courtesy Inmarsat

Image courtesy Inmarsat

Tankers, fishing vessels and bulk carriers were the three highest sectors for sending distress signals between 2018-2021, Inmarsat's The Future of Maritime Safety Report 2022 reveals.

Among the findings from the Inmarsat data was an abrupt spike in GMDSS calls in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, which, according to the report, is likely to have been caused by “issues with crew change, rapid turnaround in ports and fatigue on board”.

Peter Broadhurst, Senior Vice President of Safety and Security, Inmarsat Maritime, said, “The Future of Maritime Safety Report provides insights into safety trends from GMDSS data gathered between 2018 and 2021 and reveals patterns at a local and global level. Better understanding these patterns can help us to take proactive steps to prevent such incidents going forward and help guide us to a safer future.

Adding context to the data analysis, the report features opinions from industry representatives and seafarers invited to share their views on the most pertinent maritime safety issues and the changes they would like to see implemented to address them.

Cyrus Moody, Deputy Director, International Maritime Bureau, addresses the value of communication and collaboration in tackling piracy. 

“Protecting our seafaring workforce requires constant vigilance and a concerted effort from the international maritime community, working with agencies and governments around the world”, says Moody. “All too often, piracy is out of sight and out of mind."

Other contributors include International Maritime Rescue Federation CEO, Theresa Crossley, who shares her views on the lessons shipping must take from the Covid-19 pandemic; and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Maritime Safety Watch Branch Chief, Christopher Janus, who emphasises the importance of embracing existing technology solutions to improve vessel safety.

Click here for your copy of The Future of Maritime Safety Report 2022.

