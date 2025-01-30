Venetian Port Community Engages in Cybersecurity and Digital Twin Training

More than 180 technicians, operators, and entrepreneurs from the Venetian port community recently participated in a two-day training event focused on cybersecurity and digital twin technology. Organized by the North Adriatic Sea Port Authority (AdSPMAS) with support from the Association of Engineers of Venice, the sessions took place at the Venezia Heritage Tower in Porto Marghera.

This specialized training was funded through two cooperation projects under the Interreg Italy-Croatia program, managed by the Veneto Region. The first project, CRESPORT (Cyber REsilience and Security of Adriatic PORTs), focuses on strengthening cybersecurity in Adriatic ports. The second, DIGITPORTS (DIGITal Twins applications for safer and greener Adriatic PORTS operations), explores the role of digital twin technology in port management. In total, these projects received over €4 million in funding, involving key Adriatic ports in both Italy and Croatia, including Trieste, Ravenna, Ancona, Rijeka, Split, Zadar, Dubrovnik, and Ploče.



Key Topics

The event featured distinguished speakers from organizations such as the National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN), CLUSIT (Italian Association for IT Security), ISACA (global IT certification body), and the University of Padua. Discussions covered critical issues such as the use of artificial intelligence, cyber threats from the dark web, and the latest advancements in digital security.



Technical expertise was provided by IBM Italia Spa and IBM Cyber Academy for cybersecurity, along with ESRI Italia and ESRI International, renowned leaders in georeferencing data for Digital Twin and Building Information Modeling (BIM) applications in ports, shipyards, and public infrastructure.

Beyond training, the sessions also addressed pressing global challenges, including:

Cyberattacks on European institutions and businesses

The increasing use of drones in logistics

The rise of artificial intelligence in security

The growing demand for STEM-skilled professionals

The need for greater gender balance in risk management roles

The future impact of quantum computing on cybersecurity and digital innovation





A Future-Ready Port Community

Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, President of the Port Authority, emphasized the importance of these initiatives, saying: "These training days provided an opportunity to delve into key topics shaping the future of port terminals and logistics. Through both theoretical insights and real-world scenarios, we explored ways to enhance efficiency and security."

He also highlighted the Port Authority’s commitment to digital transformation, particularly in Venice and Chioggia, where efforts are underway to fully digitize port operations. This includes leveraging digital twin technology to develop sustainable strategies, optimize resource management, and reduce environmental impact.

With the rapid advancements in AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing, the Venetian port community is positioning itself at the forefront of technological innovation, ensuring safer and more efficient maritime operations for the future.