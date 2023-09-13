Subscribe
Search

Vancouver RTG Crane to be Powered by Fuel Cell

September 13, 2023

Credit: DP World
Credit: DP World

Corvus Energy has been selected by TYCROP and their hydrogen technologies partner H2 Portable to supply the battery energy storage system component of a hydrogen fuel cell RTG crane scheduled for retrofit at Vancouver Fraser Port in 2024.

This will be the first RTG crane powered by both a fuel cell and a battery energy storage system (ESS) in the Americas.

Development of the hybrid-powered crane is part of the Low-Emission Technology Initiative, a collaboration between the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the Province of British Columbia where each organization invested CA$1.5 million ($1.1 million) to support the port community’s transition to low-emission energy.

Designed to reduce port emissions, fuel costs and operating noise, the crane will use a dual hydrogen fuel cell system, developed by TYCROP and H2 Portable in close collaboration with Loop Energy, together with the Corvus ESS. The ESS improves energy efficiency by channeling regenerative energy back to the battery for reuse during crane lowering operations.

The crane will use a 124 kWh Corvus Orca ESS. Corvus Energy systems already power over 186 hybrid RTG cranes worldwide. The majority are hybrid diesel/electric cranes.

DP World is a key vendor and partner servicing the Low-Emission Technology Initiative. DP World’s participation, which is a key step in its global strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, includes leading the retrofit and delivery of the hydrogen powered RTG crane.

Technology Ports Hydrogen Cranes Fuel Cells Battery

Related Logistics News

Source: Graviti

Riga Central Terminal Takes Delivery of Six...
(Photo: APM Terminals)

APM Terminals Lazaro Cardenas Begins $140 Million...
(Photo: Hyster)

Hydrogen Fuel Cell ReachStacker Shipped to the Port of...
(Photo: Port of Antwerp-Bruges)

Dead Whale Found in Port of Antwerp
Source: ERMA First

DNV Recognizes New Energy Saving Device from ERMA First
Source: Georgia Ports

Port of Savannah Takes Delivery of More Ship-to-Shore...

Interview

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Video

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Logistics News

Vancouver RTG Crane to be Powered by Fuel Cell

Vancouver RTG Crane to be Powered by Fuel Cell

Panama Canal to Further Reduce Daily Transits if Drought Continues

Panama Canal to Further Reduce Daily Transits if Drought Continues

Top Global Ports May Be Unusable by 2050 Without More Climate Action

Top Global Ports May Be Unusable by 2050 Without More Climate Action

US Regains Crown as World's Largest LNG Exporter

US Regains Crown as World's Largest LNG Exporter

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News