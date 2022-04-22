28963 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, April 22, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 22, 2022

Valmet Opens Miami Office

(Photo: Valmet)

(Photo: Valmet)

Valmet has opened a new office in Miami, Florida, to strengthen its local presence and improve its services for the global marine industry.

“Out of the many Valmet offices in the USA, this new one is solely dedicated to serving our marine customers. Miami is an ideal location for the office as it is home to the world’s largest cruising companies, and many of their ships are equipped with Valmet’s advanced marine automation solutions. Our marine customers now have better access to our automation experts’ know-how as well as our cybersecurity, turbine automation and emission control solutions,” says John Weierud, Director, Marine Automation, Valmet.

Valmet Marine Services are available for Valmet’s marine emission control and marine automation products. They are designed to improve vessel operation, including optimized performance and operation costs, safety, reduced emissions or high availability and reliability. Valmet offers a one-stop shop for marine services and improves value by combining its technology, process and control system know-how.

Today, cybersecurity plays an increasingly important role in the marine industry. Valmet provides cruise ships with a comprehensive range of cybersecurity services. These include regular Valmet DNA automation system security audits, continuous security updates, patch management and training for personnel.

In North America, Valmet supports many industry sectors, including the marine industry, with more than 1,567 employees and a network of service, production and sales units across the US, Canada and Mexico.

Globally, Valmet offers services through its approximately 100 service centers and more than 6,000 service professionals. (Figures before the Neles merger.)

Related News

© Idanupong/AdobeStock

"Early Bird" Registration for 2021 Maritime Risk Symposium ends soon

 Before!: Images Courtesy of Connecticut Port Authority. Rendering Artist: Jennifer Gottlieb, AIA NCARB ENV SP at AECOM

Geotechnical, Marine, and Coastal Design Solutions for Marshaling Ports to meet US Offshore Wind Power Policy Targets

 © jdoms / Adobe Stock

US Senate Approves Bill to Ease Export Shipping Backlogs

 Frank Morneau, former Commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) has joined ThayerMahan, Inc. as Special Advisor for unexploded ordnance (UXO) and munitions and explosives of concern (MEC).

Morneau Joins ThayerMahan to advise on UXO, MEC

 Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Naval Structural Engineer

● Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

2nd Officer

● N/A

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime

2nd Engineer

● KSA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int