Valmet Opens Miami Office

Valmet has opened a new office in Miami, Florida, to strengthen its local presence and improve its services for the global marine industry.

“Out of the many Valmet offices in the USA, this new one is solely dedicated to serving our marine customers. Miami is an ideal location for the office as it is home to the world’s largest cruising companies, and many of their ships are equipped with Valmet’s advanced marine automation solutions. Our marine customers now have better access to our automation experts’ know-how as well as our cybersecurity, turbine automation and emission control solutions,” says John Weierud, Director, Marine Automation, Valmet.

Valmet Marine Services are available for Valmet’s marine emission control and marine automation products. They are designed to improve vessel operation, including optimized performance and operation costs, safety, reduced emissions or high availability and reliability. Valmet offers a one-stop shop for marine services and improves value by combining its technology, process and control system know-how.

Today, cybersecurity plays an increasingly important role in the marine industry. Valmet provides cruise ships with a comprehensive range of cybersecurity services. These include regular Valmet DNA automation system security audits, continuous security updates, patch management and training for personnel.

In North America, Valmet supports many industry sectors, including the marine industry, with more than 1,567 employees and a network of service, production and sales units across the US, Canada and Mexico.

Globally, Valmet offers services through its approximately 100 service centers and more than 6,000 service professionals. (Figures before the Neles merger.)