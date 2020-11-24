28814 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

November 24, 2020

Valeport Promotes Frankland

Valeport promoted Guy Frankland to Head of Marketing, as it targets market leadership in the environmental sensors sector.  

The internal appointment of Frankland, former marketing manager, marks the latest step in the strategic growth plans for Valeport, a leading oceanographic, hydrographic and hydrometric instrument manufacturer.

With more than 20 years’ experience in strategy, brand and digital marketing, Franklandjoined Valeport in 2018 and has been responsible for overseeing a comprehensive refresh of the brand that has served the subsea sector for more than 50 years, supporting Valeport’s expansion into new markets and delivering new products to customers across a large number of sectors.

