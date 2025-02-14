USCG Safety Alert: Understand the Explosion Hazards of Shipping Coal

On November 27, 2024, approximately 100 nautical miles off the coast of Virginia, a bulk carrier shipping a type of coal called “Bailey High Vol Coking Coal” experienced consecutive explosions in the two forward cargo holds.
While still under investigation, the explosions are likely a result of the accumulation of methane gas that created an explosive atmosphere and resulted in significant damage to the two associated cargo holds. It was soon discovered that the other five cargo holds also had highly elevated levels of methane that were approaching the Lower Explosive Limit, presenting an immediate threat to the safety of the mariners and the ship.
Shipment of coal by sea presents a wide range of hazards, including but not limited to methane emission (creating a potentially explosive atmosphere), self-heating, and liquefaction. To mitigate these hazards, coal must be shipped per the standard precautions set out in the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargo (IMSBC) Code. In addition to these general standards for shipping coal, the IMSBC Code specifies that the ship must also be provided with a cargo-specific shipping declaration that identifies particular hazards and details any supplementary conditions required for safe transport for the specific type of coal.
In this case, the U.S. Coast Guard noted that the cargo-specific shipping declaration did not meet the IMSBC standard to disclose that this type of coal was liable to produce methane. Investigators also noted that the ventilation of the cargo holds, the atmospheric sampling within the cargo holds, and the cargo's trimming after loading did not comply with IMSBC standards.
In light of this recent incident and to mitigate the inherent risks associated with the shipment of coal by sea, the U.S. Coast Guard strongly recommends that vessel owners, operators, mariners, and other maritime personnel: