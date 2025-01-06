USCG's MERPAC announces Advisory Committee Meeting

The Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing is hosting an intersessional meeting of the National Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee (NMERPAC) subcommittee on task 24-3 Operator of Remote-Controlled Survey Vessels of 65' or less.

The subcommittee will meet virtually through Microsoft Teams on January 27, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (EST).

NMERPAC advises, consults with, and makes recommendations to the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security through the Commandant of the United States Coast Guard on matters relating to personnel in the United States Merchant Marine including the training,

qualifications, certification, documentation, and fitness of mariners.

Anyone who is not part of the NMERPAC e-mail list and would like to attend this meeting should contact the Alternate Designated Federal Officer, Ms. Pamela Moore, at [email protected].