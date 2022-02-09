28949 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

February 9, 2022

USACE New Orleans to Host Virtual Industry Day

(Photo: Sarah Davis / USACE)

The US Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, will hold a "Virtual Industry Day" on Thursday, March 31, 9 a.m. to noon, central time. The session will focus on active USACE projects in South Louisiana over the next 18 months. Breakout sessions are planned for the afternoon. The meeting will be held via WebEx.

The meeting was announced January 20 on the government's contracting website; it includes an advisory to watch for more specific information and a pre-registration form at a later date. On the initial announcement, you can click on "follow" to receive updates. Importantly, upcoming information will allow you to select yourself as an "interested vendor," something the Corps requests. Note: the federal government's contracting website - SAM.gov - requires registration at a number of levels, depending on how you engage with contracting opportunities. New Orleans Virtual Industry Day contacts are: Primary - Karen D. Hargrave, karen.d.hargrave@usace.army.mil ; secondary – Anedra A. Baldwin, anedra.a.baldwin@usace.army.mil.

