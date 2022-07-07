28985 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

USACE Awards Mississippi River Harbor Dredging Contract

Representatives of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, International Port of Memphis and USACE. (Photo: Jessica Haas / USACE)

Houston-based dredging contractor Great Lakes Dredge and Dock has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Memphis District for the rental of a 24-inch hydraulic cutterhead dredge, discharge pipe, and attendant plant for harbor dredging along the Mississippi River.

The $7,335,450 contract was awarded June 2, 2022, with an anticipated completion date of February 28, 2023.

A total of nine harbors were awarded, with actual dredging scheduled to take place from July 1, 2022, through December 2022. Harbors to be dredged include the Memphis Harbor/McKellar Lake, Wolf River Harbor, Elvis Stahr Harbor, Helena Harbor Phillips County, Northwest Tennessee Regional Harbor, Caruthersville Harbor, Helena Harbor, New Madrid County Harbor, and Osceola Harbor.

“Dredging these harbors involves removing sediment from the authorized navigation channel to maintain a specific depth for safe navigation in and out of the harbors,” said Project Delivery Team Manager Vickie Watson. “The Memphis District is responsible for maintenance dredging of 10 harbors along the Mississippi River. These harbors serve as vital links to rail and highway transportation systems in the region, helping to deliver products and commodities to and from global markets.”

