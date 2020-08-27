KVH Unveils TracVision TV10 Antenna

KVH Industries, Inc. launched the newest marine satellite TV antenna in its TracVision series. A 1-meter ultra-high efficiency marine antenna, the TracVision TV10 provides the biggest coverage footprint in KVH’s TracVision series and is designed to provide boat owners, charter yacht guests and commercial vessel crews with access to live news, local channels and TV and movie programming from leading satellite TV providers worldwide.

KVH describes TracVision TV10 as the world’s lightest 1-meter Ku-band marine satellite TV antenna. It features the company’s advanced inertial-based stabilized search functionality for fast satellite acquisition and proprietary RingFire technology for strong signals, wide geographic coverage, and clear reception. For easy upgrades, the TracVision TV10 features an antenna mounting pattern that matches competing 1-meter systems; system configurations support multiple receivers with simple onboard integration. The belowdecks TV-Hub and TracVision app are designed to enable straightforward setup and operation.

“Whether it is a guest on a superyacht wanting to watch a favorite show or a seafarer hungry for news about world events, the TracVision TV10 provides crystal clear reception and reliable coverage offshore and in remote locations,” says Jim George, KVH’s senior director of global leisure sales.

The TracVision TV10 supports HD and SD programming from circular and linear Ku-band services around the globe. Boaters and crews can choose from an array of popular satellite TV programming services including DIRECTV, DISH Network, Bell TV, SKY, Canal+, TrueVisions, Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), DIRECTV Latin America and more.

(Image: KVH)



