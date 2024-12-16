Subscribe
Search

Ukraine blames Russia for Black Sea oil spill

December 16, 2024

Ukraine said on Monday Russia was to blame for a major oil spill in the Kerch Strait that leads into the Black Sea, accusing Moscow of breaking navigation safety rules by using old tankers and keeping two vessels at sea during a storm.

A Russian oil tanker split apart during a storm on Sunday, while another one ended up in distress in the strait that separates Russia from the Crimean Peninsula that Moscow's troops seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia did not say how much fuel was leaked but its state news agency TASS reported the two vessels had been carrying 9,200 metric tons of oil products.

"The Russians have a rather complicated situation... in the Azov and the Black Sea region. They use an outdated fleet: these ships were more than 50 years old," Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's navy, told Reuters by phone. The vessel that was torn apart, the Volgoneft 212, dates back to 1969 and the Volgoneft 239 was built in 1973, according to certificates seen by Reuters.

Pletenchuk said the vessels in the accident were designed to transfer oil products along rivers and load them onto other vessels at sea and were not meant to be used in stormy weather. The two vessels had earlier turned off their AIS identification system, a global naval navigation system, making it impossible to identify their locations using satellites, he added.

Legal Ports Government Update Coastal/Inland Environmental; tanker Marine Casualties Oil Pollution

Related Logistics News

A boxship discharges cargo at the Port of Oakland (c) Port of Oakland

Moody's: Port of Oakland A1 Rating Maintained

Adani Ports withdraws DFC Port Funding Request
(c) wetzkaz / Adobestock

NRF: Imports to Soar on Tariff Threat, Potential Port...

Shipbuilder's Appeal in Mozambique Lawsuit Denied
(c) Andrii / Adobestock

NOV '24 US Transport Unemployment Up Again, now above...
San Antonio Terminal, Chile (c) STI and Oc2

San Antonio Terminal Int'l concession extended until 2030

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

First Argentinian Terminal Certified to Receive Neo-Panamax Ships

First Argentinian Terminal Certified to Receive Neo-Panamax Ships

EU Improves Shark Trade Monitoring

EU Improves Shark Trade Monitoring

AAM to Construct Electric Ferries for SF Bay Ferry

AAM to Construct Electric Ferries for SF Bay Ferry

Houston’s Volumes Surge to Best Month of Year

Houston’s Volumes Surge to Best Month of Year

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Stricken oil tankers show threats of Russia's aging 'shadow fleet'
Keeping gas transit through Ukraine is matter for entire EU, says Slovak PM
EU kick starts brand-new protected satellite constellation