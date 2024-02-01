ONE Trials Dual-Temperature, Controlled-Atmosphere Container

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has launched the world’s first dual-temperature refrigerated container equipped with controlled atmosphere functionality in collaboration with Pan Pacific International Holdings (PPIH) and NAX Japan.

It is the world's first use of marine transportation of the dual-temperature refrigerated container equipped with controlled atmosphere functions that will transport various types of perishable goods and fruits from Japan to overseas stores of Don Quijote, the largest Japanese discount store chain operated by PPIH.

A foldable partition is installed in the middle of a container to accommodate different temperature zones. The room adjacent to the reefer unit supports both chilled and frozen temperatures, maintaining cargo from -30°C to +30°C, similar to a standard refrigerated container.

In the other compartment of the container, a thermal fan sends cold air through the ceiling to maintain cargo between -5°C and +30°C. Depending on a customer’s requirements, the position of the partition can be adjusted, and the partition can also be stored in the ceiling when it is not in use, turning it into a stand refrigerated container.

PPIH currently operates 43 stores in six Asian countries, and maintaining freshness during ocean transportation has always been challenging. Furthermore, the small volume of cargoes for countries with fewer stores, such as Thailand and Malaysia, have made it crucial to improve container loading efficiency and reduce transportation costs.

The manufacturing of the dual-temperature refrigerated container and trial shipments are supported by a subsidy project conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in Japan.



