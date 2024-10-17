New Transloading Facility Operational in New Orleans

The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) and Heniff Transportation Systems have signed an agreement for Heniff to manage rail transloading services at the newly opened New Orleans Transloading Industrial Park.

This facility, located on Terminal Road in New Orleans East, will help shippers move goods more easily between trucks and trains, making it faster to transport freight to America’s heartland.

The property, which is owned by the Port of New Orleans, will offer Heniff the opportunity to provide multi-modal shipping options for liquid and dry bulk products to existing customers while simultaneously opening new markets. Heniff’s transload network includes 44 locations across North America where the company handles approximately 20,000 rail cars per year. The Transloading Industrial Park complements Heniff’s existing liquid bulk service operations that are adjacent to the property.

The total project cost for the facility was $3 million. Funding sources included a $1.5 million grant from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Shortline Railroad Priority Program as well as a $1.5 million funding match from NOPB.



