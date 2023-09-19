Subscribe
Search

Trafigura Makes Executive Leadership Changes

September 19, 2023

Jeremy Weir courtesy of Trafigura Group
Jeremy Weir courtesy of Trafigura Group

Commodities group Trafigura Group has announced an evolution of its executive team to further strengthen leadership and focus across its global activities during a period of exceptional success and growth.

Jeremy Weir, Executive Chairman and CEO, and Jose Larocca, Executive Director, will lead a newly-formed Executive Committee. The committee will replace the current Management Committee. In addition, the Executive Committee will comprise the following, each of whom will report to Weir.

Richard Holtum, Head of Gas, Power and Renewables
Ben Luckock, Head of Oil
Ignacio Moyano, Chief Risk Officer (new role)
Gonzalo De Olazaval Head of Metals, Minerals & Bulk Commodities
Christophe Salmon, Chief Financial Officer
Emma Stroud, Chief Operating Officer

The changes take place with immediate effect.

Hadi Hallouche will continue in his role as CEO Puma Energy. Kostas Bintas will continue to be responsible for aluminium and copper. Jesus Fernandez will continue as Head of M&A, and Julien Rolland will continue to lead Strategic Projects.

Cargo Commodities

Related Logistics News

© Brad Nixon / Adobe Stock

Port of Los Angeles Says Cargo Lost During West Coast...
Source: Maersk

Maersk Finalizes ECO Delivery Deal with Amazon
Source: Deputy Prime Minister, Antonio Tajani

China Says Belt and Road Cooperation with Italy Fruitful,...
Source: Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd CEO: Transatlantic Shipping Trades Under...
© Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

US LNG Exports Slip in August
Kwinana Energy Transformation Hub source KETH

Kwinana Green Hydrogen Hub Concept Study Complete

Interview

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Video

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Logistics News

Trafigura Makes Executive Leadership Changes

Trafigura Makes Executive Leadership Changes

ATSB: Fatal Pilot Ladder Accident Has Enduring Lessons

ATSB: Fatal Pilot Ladder Accident Has Enduring Lessons

Captain McManus Preps to Take the Helm of Empire State VII

Captain McManus Preps to Take the Helm of Empire State VII

Ports of Indiana Names Operations Managers at Ohio River Ports

Ports of Indiana Names Operations Managers at Ohio River Ports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News