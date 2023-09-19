Trafigura Makes Executive Leadership Changes

Commodities group Trafigura Group has announced an evolution of its executive team to further strengthen leadership and focus across its global activities during a period of exceptional success and growth.

Jeremy Weir, Executive Chairman and CEO, and Jose Larocca, Executive Director, will lead a newly-formed Executive Committee. The committee will replace the current Management Committee. In addition, the Executive Committee will comprise the following, each of whom will report to Weir.

Richard Holtum, Head of Gas, Power and Renewables

Ben Luckock, Head of Oil

Ignacio Moyano, Chief Risk Officer (new role)

Gonzalo De Olazaval Head of Metals, Minerals & Bulk Commodities

Christophe Salmon, Chief Financial Officer

Emma Stroud, Chief Operating Officer

The changes take place with immediate effect.

Hadi Hallouche will continue in his role as CEO Puma Energy. Kostas Bintas will continue to be responsible for aluminium and copper. Jesus Fernandez will continue as Head of M&A, and Julien Rolland will continue to lead Strategic Projects.



