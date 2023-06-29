Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Tumult in the container shipping sector continues, as geo-political conflict, the climate and labor issues continue to define the major trade routes. In this edition of Container Shipping Outlook, Xeneta’s Chief Analyst Peter Sand discusses how the United States has emerged (over China) as the top spot for South Korean goods; the Far East to South American East Coast spot rates have jumped 49%; and how lack of water and resulting draft restrictions are impacting the flow of goods through a major supply chain choke point, the Panama Canal.