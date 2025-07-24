Subscribe
TOTE Group Announces New Chief Financial Officer

July 24, 2025

© TOTE Group
© TOTE Group

TOTE Group, a leader in transportation and logistics, announced the appointment of Jason Grear, CPA, as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective today, July 24, 2025. 

Grear brings over 20 years of accounting and finance experience to the organization.

“Beyond Jason’s impressive credentials, what stood out most was his collaborative approach, people-first mindset, and shared commitment to our values,” said Tim Nolan, President and CEO of TOTE Group. “We’re excited to welcome Jason to our leadership team and look forward to the impact he will make on our organization.”

As CFO, Grear will lead the TOTE financial organization, helping to drive long-term vision, stability, and performance, while partnering across all business units to support strategic decision-making.

In his previous roles as Chief Accounting Officer and EVP of Accounting and Finance for U.S. Xpress, Grear provided pivotal leadership in taking U.S. Xpress public in 2018 and in the acquisition of U.S. Xpress by Knight Swift in 2023. Before joining U.S. Xpress, Jason had over 12 years of public accounting experience, most recently as a senior manager at EY.

