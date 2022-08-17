NYK Tokyo Container Terminal Begins Ops with New Transfer Cranes

NYK Line and UNI-X NCT Corporation (UNI-X) have begun operation of four state-of-the-art transfer cranes developed by Mitsui E & S Machinery Co., Ltd.

The four cranes are based at the NYK Tokyo Container Terminal (NYTT), and each comes equipped with a downsized diesel engine that reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and diesel exhaust and can be replaced with a hydrogen fuel cell power supply in the future.

This decarbonization initiative is in line with the carbon neutral port concept being promoted by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at ports to zero through the advancement of port functions.



