Thulin Tapped to Drive Svitzer's Americas Ops Growth

With increasing opportunities in the terminal towage sector of the Americas region, Svitzer pursues these opportunities. To support this growth in selected countries and ports, Svitzer appointed Rutger Thulin as its new Managing Director for the Terminal Towage Cluster in Americas, spanning Svitzer's operations in Canada, Peru, Costa Rica, Statia, and the Bahamas.

Thulin has been with Svitzer for seven years, and for the past four years, he has been Managing Director for Svitzer Brazil. He previously worked for 14 years with A.P. Moller-Maersk Group.



