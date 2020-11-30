28814 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

November 30, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 30, 2020

Thulin Tapped to Drive Svitzer's Americas Ops Growth

Rutger Thulin, Managing Director for Terminal Towage Cluster, Svitzer Americas (image source: Svitzer)

Rutger Thulin, Managing Director for Terminal Towage Cluster, Svitzer Americas (image source: Svitzer)

With increasing opportunities in the terminal towage sector of the Americas region, Svitzer pursues these opportunities. To support this growth in selected countries and ports, Svitzer appointed Rutger Thulin as its new Managing Director for the Terminal Towage Cluster in Americas, spanning Svitzer's operations in Canada, Peru, Costa Rica, Statia, and the Bahamas.

Thulin has been with Svitzer for seven years, and for the past four years, he has been Managing Director for Svitzer Brazil. He previously worked for 14 years with A.P. Moller-Maersk Group.

