Theodossopoulos Names CEO of METIS

December 4, 2023

METIS Cyberspace Technology has appointed Panos Theodossopoulos as its new Chief Executive Officer,
METIS Cyberspace Technology has appointed Panos Theodossopoulos as its new Chief Executive Officer,

METIS Cyberspace Technology appointed Panos Theodossopoulos as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Theodossopoulos has considerable experience in leadership roles in the ICT and maritime sectors. In recent years, he has specialized in maritime digitalization, co-founding a maritime tech start-up in 2015 and later serving as Chief Digital Officer at OceanKing, a marine technical and commercial group. Previous positions include Director of Public Sector Sales at Microsoft Hellas and General Manager Cloud Division
at SingularLogic.

Eleni Polychronopoulou, METIS President, said: “Panos possesses extensive knowledge of digitalization in and outside of shipping and the
invaluable experience of founding and propelling the growth of a maritime technology company. He is well known and respected in the Greek shipping community while also maintaining strong international connections.”

Theodossopoulos holds an MSc in in Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University, Massachusetts, United States, and a PhD in the same subject from Imperial College London, United Kingdom.

