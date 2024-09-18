ECT Terminals Switching to Shore Power to Slash Emissions

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT) is set to enhance its container terminals with shore power facilities in the coming years, following an agreement with Rotterdam Shore Power (RSP), a collaboration between Eneco and the Port of Rotterdam.

The first vessels are anticipated to connect to these shore power systems by 2028, and once fully operational by 2030, the facilities will enable approximately 5,000 seagoing vessels to plug into shore power each year, cutting the port’s CO2 emissions by around 35,000 tonnes annually.

RSP will oversee the construction and operation of the shore power facilities, while ECT and the Port of Rotterdam Authority will manage the civil integration at the quay and terminal sites. This initiative is part of one of Europe’s largest shore power projects, encompassing about five kilometers of quay space.

The Port of Rotterdam aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 while maintaining its competitiveness and vitality, aligning with European regulations outlined in the European Green Deal.

Leo Ruijs, CEO of ECT, said "The projects are in line with our goal of being emission free by 2035. When calling at our terminals, our clients can use shore power facilities, which fit well within the philosophy of our logistics concept."

Tiemo Arkesteijn and Ina Barge, who run RSP, said, "We are hereby removing the investment thresholds and taking the burden off our clients and partners, while accelerating the greening of the port and maritime sector at the same time."

Robert Simons, port councillor of the Municipality of Rotterdam, said, "This is a wonderful milestone for the port of Rotterdam and a significant step towards our aim to provide all vessels at Rotterdam’s quays with shore power! We offer our compliments to ECT Rotterdam, Rotterdam Shore Power and Port of Rotterdam Authority on this result. This development not only contributes to cleaner air and lower noise pollution but also accelerates sustainability at our port and of the maritime sector."