APM Terminals Pipavav Sees Train Boost in July

August 3, 2023

(Photo: APM Terminals Pipavav)
(Photo: APM Terminals Pipavav)

APM Terminals Pipavav announced it handled 206 trains in July 2023, its highest count for any month this year.

Of these, the reminal loaded 166 double stack (DS) trains, surpassing the port's own previous record of loading 157 double stack trains in 2020. Of note, 80% of the trains moved out from the port were double stack during the month.

APM Terminals Pipavav is India’s first public private partnership (PPP) port and the first port to be connected to the DFC in India and is a part of the APM Terminals global terminal network.

The port is connected to Inland Container Depots (ICD) in the northwest, totalling to 52, facilitating the customers in remote hinterland to connect with the global markets. More than 13 container train operators (CTOs) run the trains to/from the port to the various ICDs in northwest, enhancing rail transportation network across the region. Besides, the port has efficiently handled exclusive block trains for shipping lines such as ONE, Maersk and OOCL.

Intermodal Logistics Asia Cargo

