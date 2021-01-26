Teresa Peacock Joins Dryad Global as Non-executive Director

Maritime security risk management firm Dryad Global announced Tuesday it has appointed Teresa Peacock as its first non-executive director.

Peacock is currently managing director at maritime staffing and recruitment firm Spinnaker Global and a member of the Maritime UK’s Diversity Taskforce, a board member of the Women's International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA UK) and a part of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Women and Work. Her experience spans a career in recruitment of over 30 years, most recently working to deliver major global recruitment projects in shipping and the offshore and oil and gas markets in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Middle East, Far East, Africa and Europe.

Peacock joins the team to provide senior counsel and strategic guidance as Dryad Global expands its international team and seeks to recruit a diverse workforce more reflective of the ever-changing seascape workplace.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the Dryad Global team in this role, bringing my passion and drive for ensuring diversity across the maritime industry's workforce. Our industry's people help keep the world turning, and in a truly diverse workplace, productivity and success thrives," Peacock said.

Phil Diacon, CEO at Dryad Global, said, “Teresa brings exceptional experience of sales, customer relations, human resources and equality and diversity knowledge from her career working with global shipping companies and the UK’s Maritime Diversity Taskforce.

“With a proven track record and two decades at the helm of one of Europe’s largest shipping recruitment companies, Teresa is a force for change, bringing much needed insight to the sector as it strives to modernize and address issues such as gender inequality and pay gaps as well as ethnic and social diversity in the workplace."

This appointment is one of a number that Dryad is planning to announce in 2021, the company said.

“Dryad Global continues to carve out its own niche in the maritime security sector. We pride ourselves on our agility and innovative approach in playing our part to improve the shipping industry not only for SOLAS but also for the shore-based employees of this industry who play such a vital role in keeping the sea-lines open,” Diacon said. “I am confident that the skills, experience and diversity Teresa will bring as our first non-executive board member will pave the way for a panel of experts that will support and oversee the delivery of our new strategy.”