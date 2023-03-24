Subscribe
Techcross Smart Platform Leverages Data for Customer Services

March 24, 2023

Image courtesy Techcross
Techcross reports positive responses from its customers in the service sector premised on it providing proactive services and troubleshooting through the Techcross Smart Platform. The Smart Platform, launched early last year, is a service platform that collects and analyzes all log data of BWMS in real-time.

Customers can receive proactive solutions from Techcross through the Smart Platform before any issues related to equipment failures, malfunctions or maintenance arise. In the past year, approximately 30% of installed ships have resolved problems through the Smart Platform, the manufacturer said.

As an example, in case of the neutralizer discharge equipment, it was found that the recorded data differed from the actual results. After further investigation, it was discovered that there was a problem with the pump, and once it was repaired, the equipment worked properly. This not only prevented excessive consumption of neutralizer but also saved time and cost for the AS service engineer’s onboarding. Additionally, in case where high-temperature alarms occurred in the equipment several times, it was discovered that the cooling water tank was empty during operation, and the crew was instructed to refill the cooling water to prevent equipment failure in advance.

So far, the Smart Platform has been applied to approximately 150 ships. An official from Techcross expressed confidence that “The Smart Platform has the advantage of being easy to install, only requiring a network connection to existing ships. This allows for additional application to more than 1,000 ships by next year.” Once the Smart Platform is fully applied, it is expected to contribute to improving the accuracy of data analysis and accumulating better cases for service improvement, based on the richer big data.

