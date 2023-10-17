Techcross Expands Environmental Solutions Portfolio

Techcross, a comprehensive environmental company, will participate in the 2023 Kormarine.

Techcross, known for its performance and sales in electrolysis-type ballast water management systems (BWMS), will showcase its expansion into new business areas alongside its existing BWMS at the 2023 Kormarine.

As regulations have become more stringent for achieving net-zero and environmental protection goals, Techcross has diversified its lineup of ESD (Energy Saving Device) aimed at improving ship operation efficiency as well as focusing on AMP system. In particular, in the case of AMP system, Techcross successfully completed a turnkey project from engineering to installation and commissioning steps of AMP system for domestic ships in July.

In addition, Techcross is also enhancing its marine service offerings, which include on-site supervision, A/S services, commissioning, and maintenance based on the know-how and global network accumulated in the BWMS industry. At the same time, Techcross is utilizing smart solutions that leverage IT technology and big data to enhance customer convenience.

Techcross will be active at Kormarine 2023, Korea's largest shipbuilding and marine exhibition, will be held at BEXCO in Busan for four days, starting on October 24, 2023.