Subscribe
Search

Techcross Expands Environmental Solutions Portfolio

October 17, 2023

Techcross Booth at Kormarine 2023. Image courtesy Techcross
Techcross Booth at Kormarine 2023. Image courtesy Techcross

Techcross, a comprehensive environmental company, will participate in the 2023 Kormarine.

Techcross, known for its performance and sales in electrolysis-type ballast water management systems (BWMS), will showcase its expansion into new business areas alongside its existing BWMS at the 2023 Kormarine.

As regulations have become more stringent for achieving net-zero and environmental protection goals, Techcross has diversified its lineup of ESD (Energy Saving Device) aimed at improving ship operation efficiency as well as focusing on AMP system. In particular, in the case of AMP system, Techcross successfully completed a turnkey project from engineering to installation and commissioning steps of AMP system for domestic ships in July.

In addition, Techcross is also enhancing its marine service offerings, which include on-site supervision, A/S services, commissioning, and maintenance based on the know-how and global network accumulated in the BWMS industry. At the same time, Techcross is utilizing smart solutions that leverage IT technology and big data to enhance customer convenience.

Techcross will be active at Kormarine 2023, Korea's largest shipbuilding and marine exhibition, will be held at BEXCO in Busan for four days, starting on October 24, 2023.

Technology Environmental Ballast Water Management Systems

Related Logistics News

© Daniel / Adobe Stock

Konecranes to Supply 8 RTG Cranes for New Terminal in...
Wouter Ducheyne (Photo: Port of Antwerp Bruges)

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy
Col. Cullen Jones, USACE New Orleans District commander, briefs media Sept. 15, 2023, on current steps the Corps plans to take to augment the existing underwater sill constructed by USACE in the Mississippi River to help slow progression of the saltwater wedge moving upriver from the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo: Ryan Labadens / U.S. Army)

USACE Working to Prevent Saltwater from Rising Up the...
© Ghost / Adobe Stock

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero
(Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland Brings Zero-emissions Vehicles to Life
Technical drawing: a 3D ship’s drawing of the ‘GAS 96’. Source: HGK Shipping

Shallow Water, No Problem: HGK Orders Gas Tanker with...

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

Port of Melbourne Ranked First in GRESB Infrastructure Asset Assessment

Port of Melbourne Ranked First in GRESB Infrastructure Asset Assessment

Techcross Expands Environmental Solutions Portfolio

Techcross Expands Environmental Solutions Portfolio

Inditex Partners with Maersk to Reduce its Maritime Transport Emissions

Inditex Partners with Maersk to Reduce its Maritime Transport Emissions

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News