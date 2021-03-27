28850 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

March 27, 2021

TECH FILE: Software Helps Merchant Mariners with USCG Credentials

Photo courtesy MM Seas

MM-SEAS is the reportedly the first software that automates the manual task of obtaining, tracking and renewing U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) credentials, helping to eliminate paperwork processing errors while delivering merchant mariner career guidance.

Civilian mariners are required to have valid USCG Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMC) to be onboard any commercial or federal ship in the United States. Credentialing is a complex and vague process. From 2012 to 2018, 44.9 percent of approximately 500,000 applications submitted to the USCG National Maritime Center were incomplete or missing key documents.

“I’ve been sailing my whole life, and as a captain, I knew how hard it was for me to obtain and grow my credentials. I first thought of MM-SEAS™ because I started to help other mariners apply for their endorsements,” said Nate Gilman, Co-Founder and President of MM-SEAS. “Applying for a credential is like doing your taxes by reading the federal code! We wanted a simple way for mariners to grow in their careers, and for our military community to have good paying jobs after they leave the service. These jobs are critical for our economy and our national defense. The team started MM-SEAS to support and grow mariners to fill these really critical roles.”

