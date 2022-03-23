28956 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 23, 2022

Tech File: Marlink CyberGuard Earns Innovation Endorsement from ClassNK

Image courtesy Marlink

Image courtesy Marlink

As the cyber threat continues to grow, so too do the solutions to thwart them. Marlink received the Innovation Endorsement certificate from Japanese class society ClassNK for its CyberGuard Threat Detection service.

The ClassNK Products & Solutions Innovation Endorsement is designed to certify that products and solutions using advanced digital technologies perform as stated by the supplier. Marlink demonstrated the operation of the service during a functional confirmation test in Tokyo.

Marlink’s CyberGuard service inspects network traffic received from and sent by a vessel and correlates these event logs with multiple threat intelligence databases. On average, the system detects 30 cyber security threats per month on every vessel, affecting both IT and OT networks which means one threat per day per vessel.

Through the CyberGuard Portal, customers can view any detected cyber security threats and respond immediately by applying countermeasures to the onboard XChange platform. In addition, Marlink’s Security Operations Center performs threat confirmation and remediation support.

Shipping companies are required to demonstrate a baseline of cyber preparation but interest is growing among Asian operators for a system that can provide greater cyber awareness and transparency to managers and crew. In March 2022, the service reported a 60% increase in threats to connected OT applications and a 45% increase in threats affecting the administrative network for internet browsing, compared to one year ago.

Related News

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Ukrainian Ambassador Calls on Greece to Shut Ports to Russia

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

 Image courtesy Miros

Miros RangeFinder finds a spot in pair of Vietnam Port Projects

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 Ocean Ark, a new-concept offshore fish-farming system recently received an AIP from RINA. Image courtesy Ocean Ark Tech of Chile/RINA

Tech File: OATECH Fish-Farming "Superyacht" Earns RINA AIP

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Service Manager

● N/A

HVAC Maintenance Technician III

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Havelock, NC, United States

2nd Engineer

● Doha, Qatar

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Operations Supervisor

● Essex Junction, Vermont, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int