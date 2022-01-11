Uz Tapped as MD for Schottel Turkey

Effective January 1, 2022, Seçkin Uz has been appointed Managing Director for Schottel Turkey.

Uz has extensive experience and expertise in the area of ship propulsion. After earning a degree in Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering, he began his career with Berg Propulsion in the Asia/Pacific and Middle East region.

Upon joining Caterpillar Marine as Managing Director for the entities in Dubai and Istanbul, he steadily pursued to enrich his knowledge and capabilities in the fields of market development, new sales, technical sales and after sales service. In his recent positions, he gained additional insights into the shipowner and operator side, as well as shipbuilding.