Tague named VP of Sales and Supply for Crowley Fuels Business

July 17, 2024

Crowley named Walter Tague as vice president of sales and supply for its Crowley Fuels businesses unit, which services energy logistics needs throughout Alaska. Photo Crowley
Crowley named Walter Tague as vice president of sales and supply for its Crowley Fuels businesses unit, which services energy logistics needs throughout Alaska. With more than 30 years of maritime industry experience specializing in supply chain management and support in the oil and gas sectors, Tague will oversee Crowley’s marketing, sales, customer relations and procurement of refined product supply for the Alaskan and Canadian Arctic markets.

Since joining Crowley in 1999, Tague has served in multiple roles, most recently as the director of commercial operations, overseeing the annual supply of 70 million gallons of fuel and ensuring safe distribution across more than 160 communities across Alaska. In addition, he has played an integral role in supplier relations and business development resulting in access to new supply sources and foreign markets. He is also responsible for establishing an approved process for the utilization of tank ships in Western Alaska, which is accepted by key state, federal and international bodies.

Tague earned a Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point and is an active board member of the Alaska Chadux Network (ACN), serving as the chairman of the Best Practices Committee for the Alternate Planning Criteria for Tankers.

People & Company News Fuels & Lubes Logistics

