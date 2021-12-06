Synergy Group, Oldendorff Sign Ship Management Deal

Synergy Marine Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of the Synergy Group, signed an agreement to manage part of the bulk carrier fleet owned by Oldendorff Carriers, one of Germany’s foremost shipowners and one of the world’s leading dry bulk operators.

"When we place our vessels with a third-party manager we only do so when we are confident they will deliver the benchmarked technical excellence that both Oldendorff and our customers expect," said Dexter Jeremiah, Managing Director Operations of Oldendorff Carriers. "Synergy is renowned as a quality manager with a great safety and operations record. As we look ahead to the challenges facing shipping including decarbonization and how to best implement the latest technology as shipping digitalizes, we know Synergy will also be a fantastic technical thought partner."

Dexter Jeremiah, Managing Director Operations of Oldendorff. Photo courtesy: Oldendorff Carriers The contract with Synergy Group commences with the full technical management of 17 Oldendorff bulk carriers comprising nine post-panamax vessels and eight ‘babycapes’.

Synergy Group will provide full technical management services including the deployment of its innovative digital shipping platform, which ensures the real-time deployment of data to maximise operational efficiency, performance optimisation and vessel profitability.

Synergy Group now has a diversified maritime fleet under management of over 500 vessels. Its footprint comprises a network of 25 offices in 13 countries and the Group employs more than 18,000 seafarers.