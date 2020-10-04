28796 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 4, 2020

Swire Bulk Taps Norborg as CEO

(Photo: The China Navigation Co. Pte. Ltd )

(Photo: The China Navigation Co. Pte. Ltd )

Peter Norborg will take over as CEO of Swire Bulk at the start of 2021, parent company the China Navigation Company Ltd (CNCo) announced Thursday.

Norborg has held several top-level management positions in leading shipping companies, including his most recent role as CEO of Clipper Group, which he's held since 2016.

Norborg is slated to officially take up his new role on January 1, 2021, the same day the Singapore-headquartered company will be established as a standalone privately held company following the separation of its dry bulk shipping activities from its liner shipping and fleet management businesses.

Sam Swire, Chairman of CNCo, said, “Peter will work closely with Rob Aarvold as General Manager of the operating business to help oversee Swire Bulk’s continued development as a high-quality global dry bulk business. Swire Bulk has built an excellent reputation in a relatively short period of time and is well-placed to be a market leader in the dry bulk sector.”

Aarvold said, “Swire Bulk has grown rapidly over the last eight years and has built an experienced and high-performing team with over 100 employees across nine offices around the world. It has a strong customer centric culture and an ability to build high-valued partnerships with tonnage providers, trading houses and our core industrial client base. I look forward to working with Peter as we continue to grow the business.”

Swire Bulk operates up to 150 vessels predominantly in the Handysize and Supra/Ultramax sectors, and the company says its fleet will grow in the coming years with the addition of eight newbuild Handysize Oshima 37,000 dwt vessels to be delivered from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Related News

Image: Fugro

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 © Cleop6atra / Adobe Stock

Protesters Block Port Sudan Container Terminal

 The CMA CGM Brazil, a 15,000 TEU container vessel spanning 1,200 feet in length, sailed into Charleston's harbor Sept. 20. The ship - the largest to ever visit the East Coast, and Charleston harbor - was able to enter Charleston's harbor due to its maintained and deepened channels. (Photo: Dennis Franklin)

Charleston Will be the Deepest Harbor on the US East Coast

 Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

 Photo: SlipSki Boating Solutions

SlipSki Boating Announces Lifetime Warranty, New Model

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Transportation Supervisor (Deputy Vessel Master)

● St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. ● Massena, NY, United States

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int