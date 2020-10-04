Swire Bulk Taps Norborg as CEO

Peter Norborg will take over as CEO of Swire Bulk at the start of 2021, parent company the China Navigation Company Ltd (CNCo) announced Thursday.

Norborg has held several top-level management positions in leading shipping companies, including his most recent role as CEO of Clipper Group, which he's held since 2016.

Norborg is slated to officially take up his new role on January 1, 2021, the same day the Singapore-headquartered company will be established as a standalone privately held company following the separation of its dry bulk shipping activities from its liner shipping and fleet management businesses.

Sam Swire, Chairman of CNCo, said, “Peter will work closely with Rob Aarvold as General Manager of the operating business to help oversee Swire Bulk’s continued development as a high-quality global dry bulk business. Swire Bulk has built an excellent reputation in a relatively short period of time and is well-placed to be a market leader in the dry bulk sector.”

Aarvold said, “Swire Bulk has grown rapidly over the last eight years and has built an experienced and high-performing team with over 100 employees across nine offices around the world. It has a strong customer centric culture and an ability to build high-valued partnerships with tonnage providers, trading houses and our core industrial client base. I look forward to working with Peter as we continue to grow the business.”

Swire Bulk operates up to 150 vessels predominantly in the Handysize and Supra/Ultramax sectors, and the company says its fleet will grow in the coming years with the addition of eight newbuild Handysize Oshima 37,000 dwt vessels to be delivered from the fourth quarter of 2020.