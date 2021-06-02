Sweden initiates first Inland Shipping Barge Shuttle

Sweden’s first container barge shuttle service on inland waterways started operation on June 1 between Stockholm Norvik Port and the Port of Västerås.

For the service German shipping company Reederie Deymann introduced the EU class inland waterway container barge Emelie Deymann into Lake Mälaren to operate services linking Stockholm Norvik Port and the Port of Västerås, making it the first inland waterway cargo barge shuttle service in Sweden, carrying up to 200 road haulage vehicles and designed to reduce congestion on the road network and CO2 emissions in the region.

Emelie Deymann has a shallow keel, is 110m long and has the capacity to carry 208 TEUs, the equivalent of around 200 road haulage vehicles.

The sailing time is 15 hours and services will begin with two sailings a week. Barge Transport Sweden AB (BTSA) is helping shipping company Reederei Deymann to introduce the service to Sweden.

The container terminal at Stockholm Norvik Port is run by Hutchison Ports, one of the world's largest container terminal operators, with 53 ports in 27 countries.



