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Svanehoj Appoints Larsen President

June 23, 2026

Svanehoj President Morten Christian Larsen. Image courtesy Svanehoj
Svanehoj President Morten Christian Larsen. Image courtesy Svanehoj

Morten Christian Larsen will succeed Søren Kringelholt Nielsen as President of Svanehoj. 
 
Svanehoj, a specialist in marine pumps and safety equipment for liquefied gases, will have a new President as of July 1, 2026. After seven successful years as President, Søren Kringelholt Nielsen will take over the role as President of ITT Nutrition & Health Solutions. He will be succeeded by Morten Christian Larsen, currently Managing Director of Svanehoj Singapore.
 
Larsen has more than 20 years of experience in the marine industry and a background that spans from hands-on technical work to international business leadership. He is a marine engineer and holds an MBA in Shipping & Logistics. Earlier in his career, he built marine boilers and traveled the world as a service engineer, which gave him firsthand insight into the challenges faced by both customers and colleagues when critical equipment needs to perform reliably in operation.

Over the past eight years, Larsen has played an important role in Svanehoj’s growth through several strategically important leadership positions across the business. As Service & Aftersales Director, he helped grow a local service team of 16 people into a global service solutions business with more than 100 specialists. He later served as Managing Director of Svanehoj Tank Control Systems in France and, for the past two years, as Managing Director of Svanehoj Singapore.

Svanehoj traces its roots back to 1928, while the foundation for much of its current success — the deepwell pump for liquefied gases — was developed in the 1960s. However, the company’s development has accelerated significantly over the past seven to eight years. During Søren Kringelholt Nielsen’s leadership, revenue has almost tripled to more than $250 million. Today, Svanehoj employs around 550 people across nine countries.

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