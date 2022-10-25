Svanehøj Inks Deal to Supply Chinese LNG-import Terminal

In February 2023, Svanehøj Tank Control Systems will deliver the tank gauging system for COOEC’s six new LNG tanks for the Longkou Nanshan LNG Terminal which is under construction.

Global investments in LNG are increasing, not least in China, which is currently constructing around 40 LNG tanks with the capacity of 220,000 cu. m. To secure the LNG storage, one of the largest EPCI contractors for offshore oil and gas industry in the Asia Pacific region, COOEC, has chosen Svanehøj Tank Control Systems to implement tank gauging system to improve safety on six new LNG tanks of 220,000 m3.

"One consequence of increased global trade in LNG is an increased diversification of LNG supply sources. The import terminals must increasingly handle LNG with different compositions, which is a primary concern in terms of assuring stability and safety in LNG storage," said David Clercq, Sales Manager, Svanehøj Tank Control Systems. "It can be an unstable stratification that can evolve into a rollover of the layers. This causes an increase in the boil off rate up to 10 times than the normal condition, increase or over pressurization of the tank, or lifting of relief valve of the tanks."

The monitoring systems are important to keep the highest safety measures on the LNG-import terminals. The servo level gauges will be providing continuous measurement of the LNG level using a servo-driven sensor that is in direct contact with the liquid. Thereby, ensuring that the levels inside the LNG-storage are stable. The LTD gauges will simultaneously provide accurate measurement of the temperature and density throughout the LNG column in each tank.

The order from COOEC includes 18 servo level gauges, six LTD gauges, 12 multi-spot temperature sensors, and hardware and software for data acquisition and rollover prediction. The contract is the largest to date for Svanehøj Tank Control Systems in China and is the result of an increased focus on the attractive Chinese LNG market. A market in which Svanehøj Tank Control Systems is already well on its way to establishing itself.

The order for Longkou Nanshan LNG Terminal is the latest of four orders at Chinese LNG terminals. Svanehøj Tank Control Systems has also implemented tank gauging systems on six tanks at Fujian LNG Terminal, six tanks at Ningbo LNG Terminal and four tanks at Tangshan LNG Terminal. In addition, Svanehøj Tank Control Systems is already planning expansions at the Ningbo, the Tangshan, and the Longkou Nanshan LNG terminals with the latter expected to reach a total quantity of 20 LNG tanks.