Egypt's Suez Canal registered revenues of $544.7 million in January, up from $495.7 million in the same month a year prior, the canal authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government's main sources of foreign currency.





(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens)