Monday, March 29, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 28, 2021

Suez Canal Considering Discounts for Ships Affected by Blockage

© Cnes2021, Distribution Airbus DS

The Suez Canal Authority is considering discounts for vessels affected by the blockage caused by a stranded container ship, its chairman said on Sunday.

Osama Rabie also told Al Arabiya TV that the canal was losing $13-14 million in revenue daily after halting traffic due to the grounded ship and that 369 vessels were waiting to transit the canal.


(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alex Richardson)

