28881 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, June 10, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 10, 2021

NYK Subsidiary, MarCoPay Test Paying Seafarers' Salaries in Digital Currency

© watcharakongton/AdobeStock

© watcharakongton/AdobeStock

An NYK Group shipmanagement subsidiary has begun to pay seafarers’ salaries in digital currency issued by MarCoPay Inc., a joint venture of NYK and the Transnational Diversified Group in the Philippines.

After a successful March 2020 trial distributing electronic currency to seafarers at sea for the first time in the world, MarCoPay Inc. subsequently received approval from Philippine ministries and agencies to pay salaries to seafarers in digital currency.

Filipino sailors on board an LNG carrier sailing off the coast of Durban, South Africa, and a containership sailing along the coast of Japan were paid a portion of their monthly salaries in digital currency issued by MarCoPay.

The NYK Group's ship-management subsidiary will proceed with the registration of seafarers, and by the end of 2021 a portion of monthly salaries will be distributed in electronic currency to all the approximately 200 vessels managed by the subsidiary. In addition, MarCoPay will gradually expand the introduction of digital currency to vessels managed by companies outside the NYK Group.

Related News

Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

 Chart courtesy project44

Port Delays: Wait Times at Yantian Port Mount

 Bahri CEO Eng Abdullah Aldubaikhi. Image courtesy Bahri

Bahri Moves Up to #40 on Forbes Middle East Top 100

 © Romolo Tavani/AdobeStock

If EURO2020 was Decided by Shipping-related Factors, Who Would Win?

 P-O Sverlinger, CEO, MMT Group (Photo: Credit MMT)

MMT Appoints Sverlinger CEO

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Port Steward

● Richmond, CA, United States

TAMMA Sea Term Engineers Needed

Second Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Fishing Charter Captain

● Dauphin Island, AL, United States

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int