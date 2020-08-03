28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 3, 2020

StormGeo Names Sørensen COO of Its Shipping Division

Kim Hedegaard Sørensen, COO, StormGeo Shipping Division (Photo: StormGeo)

Weather intelligence and decision support services provider StormGeo said it has appointed Kim Hedegaard Sørensen as the new Chief Operating Officer for its shipping division effective immediately.

Sørensen has an extensive portfolio of global C-level leadership positions in shipping and transportation, including CEO of Nordics Nagel-Group, Blue Water Shipping, and TransAtlantic Industrial Shipping. He also brings with him 17 years’ experience with Danish integrated shipping and container logistics company A.P. Møller – Mærsk Group.

“I am thrilled to begin work at StormGeo during such a transformative period in the shipping industry,” said Sørensen. “StormGeo’s position as a cutting-edge leader in the digital space, as well as its progressive profile on leading the industry through climate change, made joining StormGeo an ideal choice.”

“Kim is a dynamic leader and brings a proven track record in the shipping industry,” said StormGeo CEO Søren Andersen. “As the only company to offer integrated shipping solutions from planning and navigation, route advisory and fleet performance, Kim will be instrumental in driving our shipping business forward to support customer and industry transformation.”

