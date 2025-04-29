Subscribe
StormGeo to Leverage AI for Enhanced Port Congestion Insights

April 29, 2025

© Philipp / Adobe Stock
StormGeo, a provider of maritime technology solutions, has partnered with the Finnish artificial intelligence (AI) analytics company Awake.AI to deliver AI-powered port analytics to its clients.

StormGeo will promote and deliver Awake.AI’s advanced port call analytics integrated in its s-Insight solution, further enhancing its voyage optimization services.

The partnership will offer StormGeo clients improved ETA predictions on competing vessels and better visibility into port congestion, securing efficient deployment of their vessels, enabling just-in-time arrivals, and reducing emissions further.

Awake.AI’s solution is configured to over 3,000 ports and performs over 1.5 million voyage predictions daily. It analyzes a wide range of data, including historical traffic and emissions data, AIS data, and vessel data, to create safe and efficient port calls and avoid unnecessary idle time.

“Port congestion and inefficient ship-port interactions contribute significantly to delays, emissions, and operational costs. By teaming up with Awake.AI, we are enhancing our voyage optimization services by allowing our clients to plan their port calls more accurately and efficiently and ultimately help the industry save fuel and reduce emissions,” said Rolf Reksten, VP of Route Advisory Services at StormGeo.

“Awake.AI’s analytics are a natural extension of StormGeo’s voyage optimization services. Together, we are enabling shipping companies to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by making port calls more predictable and efficient – something that positively impacts both the bottom line and the planet,” added Karno Tenovuo, CEO at Awake.AI.

