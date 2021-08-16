28897 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 16, 2021

Storm-shut Ports Reopen in US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

(Image: NOAA)

(Image: NOAA)

The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port San Juan has set Port Condition FOUR in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands reopening the area's maritime ports, following the passing of Tropical Storm Grace near the islands.

Now a tropical depression, Grace continues its path just off the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.  

The ports of San Juan, Puerto Rico and the ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands were reopened Sunday afternoon, while all other remaining ports in Puerto Rico reopened at 5:45 a.m. Monday.  During Port Condition FOUR, port facilities are open to all commercial vessel traffic and maritime cargo operations within the port may resume as normal.

As sea state conditions normalize, all mariners are advised to exercise caution due to floating debris and report any abnormalities to the Coast Guard.  Recreational boaters should pay close attention to weather updates and any small craft advisories before getting underway. National Weather Service website.

Maritime port facilities and mariners can view the latest port readiness updates for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on the Coast Guard’s Homeport site.

Related News

Neil Gordon, Chief Executive at Subsea UK

VIDEO: Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

 Image courtesy Inmarsat

Inmarsat Milestones: 10k Ships with Fleet Express Installed, 'Fleet Data Academy' Launched

 John Morrison. Photo courtesy Enermech

O&G Vet John Morrison Retires from EnerMech

 © Sikov/AdobeStock

Maersk Shopping Spree Continues Following Strong Earnings

 Credit: Fincantieri

VIDEO: Norwegian Cruise Line's New Ship Floated Out in Italy

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Marine Assistant

● Singapore, Singapore, Singapore

Second Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Technical Recruiter (Salary)

● Mercy Ships
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int