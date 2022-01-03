New JV Stevedoring Company Handles First Box in Savannah

On Monday at the Port of Savannah, representatives from Gateway Terminals, the International Longshoremen’s Association and the Georgia Ports Authority joined to mark the first container moved under the direction of Gateway, a new joint venture company combining locally the three legacies of Ports America, Ceres Marine Terminals and SSA Atlantic.

Ports America, Ceres Marine Terminals and SSA Atlantic have consolidated container terminal, truck gate and stevedoring services under Gateway Terminals to streamline their activities. Gateway will manage the operation of loading and unloading vessels, including hiring longshoremen crews on behalf of the shipping lines, planning vessel stowage and overseeing cargo handling safety. The Port of Savannah serves 36 vessels per week and averages 14,000 truck moves per day.

Already the third busiest U.S. port complex, Garden City Terminal has the potential to significantly increase throughput as a result of the consolidation.

Kevin Price, president of Gateway Terminals, said, “Bringing together three organizations under one umbrella provides a compelling opportunity for growth, especially in light of the tremendous increase in demand for services from Georgia Ports.”

“Benefits for port customers include integrated operations across all berths, providing the ability to turn more ships and move more cargo,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “This improved efficiency and collaboration is coming at the perfect time, in light of the sustained increase in cargo volumes over the past year and a half.”