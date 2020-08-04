Stena Rederi Opens New Baltic Route

From August 13, 2020, Stena Line will start a new freight focused connection between Latvia, Sweden and Germany by adding a port-call in Karlskrona on the existing ferry route between Liepaja and Travemünde.

Stena Line today offers seven routes in the Baltic Sea for freight and passenger transportation. The additional service to freight customers a port-call in Karlskrona on the existing route between Liepaja and Travemünde, enabling more effective trade and transport opportunities between the Baltic countries and southern Scandinavia.

“We see an increasing demand for sea transportation in the Baltic region. This is an expansive region where Stena Line already has a strong presence and we are pleased to expand our customer offering. Our intention is to increase the frequency and capacity even further going forward.”, says Erik Thulin, Trade Director Baltic Sea North.

The route between Liepaja and Travemünde is operated by the two Danish flagged RoPax vessels Stena Gothica and Urd, both 171 meter long with a freight capacity of 1,600 lane meters. The new weekly port-call in Karlskrona will initially be in the direction Liepaja-Travemünde on Thursday evenings.

”This is an exciting addition to our operations and service to our customers. We are strengthening our position as Europe's leading ferry company and respond to the increased market demand in the Baltic Sea”, says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO Stena Line.

“We see an increasing demand for sea transportation in the Baltic region," said Erik Thulin, Trade Director Stena Rederi A/S, responsible for Stena LIne ferry routes in the Baltic Sea. Photographer: Patrik Olsson/Stena