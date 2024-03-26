Stena Bulk Completes Sale of LNG Tankers

Stena Bulk completed the sale of two of its LNG carriers – Stena Crystal Sky and Stena Clear Sky – to BW LNG.

As part of the sale, BW LNG will assume the existing charters for both vessels.

Both vessels were originally delivered in 2011 from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea. Stena Crystal Sky and Stena Clear Sky each have an LNG carrying capacity of 174,000 cbm.

“As part of our strategy to continuously look for new opportunities, Stena Bulk took the decision some time ago to sell Stena Crystal Sky and Stena Clear Sky," said Erik Hånell, President & CEO of Stena Bulk. "We are pleased to have been able to find a solid buyer in BW LNG for these two LNG carriers. Following the sale of these two vessels, we have one LNG tanker – Stena Blue Sky – still in our control. We will continue to be pragmatic about Stena Blue Sky, and the opportunities that slightly rationalising our fleet will bring. This news enables us to continue to build bridges towards a new era for Stena Bulk and our fleet.”



