STEESMAT Project Funded, Aims for Next-Gen Vessel Power Systems

February 19, 2025

The EU consortia gathered onboard RV North Star at Stord, Norway_Photo Marius Knutsen
The EU granted $8.1 million to the STEESMAT project, which aims to develop a new power distribution systems for the zero-emission ships of the future.

Spearheaded by Maritime CleanTech, 13 partners will collaborate on the development of an innovative power distribution system tailored to the needs of tomorrow’s emission-free vessels. This tech is aiming to simplify the integration of modern green energy sources while optimizing the efficiency of existing solutions. 

“The Norwegian maritime industry is a global leader in green solutions, and this project represents another technological leap forward," said Ada M. Jakobsen, CEO of Maritime CleanTech.


The Target: 40% Emissions Reduction

The newly launched STEESMAT project will develop an innovative power system based on Medium Voltage Direct Current (MVDC), replacing today’s conventional alternating current (AC) systems.

By enabling engines to operate more efficiently at variable speeds, the system will facilitate the seamless integration of multiple renewable energy sources on large vessels, including batteries, solar panels, fuel cells, and wind turbines. The STEESMAT system will also reduce vessel weight and overall energy consumption. With the potential to cut emissions by up to 40%, this represents a critical technological breakthrough, positioning European industries at the forefront of sustainable maritime innovation.

The former Norwegian Coast Guard vessel, KV Senja — now renamed RV North Star — will serve as a floating laboratory for the project. The ship will be outfitted with the new MVDC system to be tested under actual sea conditions.

