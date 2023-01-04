Subscribe
Search

States Joins Blue Sky Maritime Coalition as VP/CSO

January 4, 2023

The Blue Sky Maritime Coalition (BSMC) appointed Jennifer States, a renewable energy and clean technology leader, to serve as Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Photo courtesy Blue Sky Maritime Coalition
The Blue Sky Maritime Coalition (BSMC) appointed Jennifer States, a renewable energy and clean technology leader, to serve as Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Photo courtesy Blue Sky Maritime Coalition

The Blue Sky Maritime Coalition (BSMC) appointed Jennifer States, a renewable energy and clean technology leader, to serve as Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. 

States brings 20 years of industry experience in renewable energy and clean technology, non-profit, government and research environments. She most recently served as Vice President for Projects and Strategy for Washington Maritime Blue. She has also been an active member of BSMC since its inception, serving on its Board of Directors as Government Relations Director and as the Policy Workstream Lead.

People & Company News Jobs news Jobs

Related Logistics News

NYK President Hitoshi Nagasawa. Photo courtesy NYK

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in...
Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC), based in Avon, Ohio, announced the passing of its founder Donald Keehan on December 28, 2022, aged 87. Photo courtesy APC

Obituary: Donald Keehan, founder, Advanced Polymer...
(Photo: KWH Logistics)

New Harbor Crane at Finland's Port of Vaskiluoto
The Harbor’s seal, Portum Petimus Fessi ("We who are weary seek a harbor"). Credit SSH

Founded in 1806, SSH Continues Serving Retired Merchant...
The Liberian Registry announced that Commander Jason Boyle, United States Coast Guard-retired, has been hired as the Vice President of Fleet Performance of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) Photo courtesy LISCR

Liberian Registry Hires Boyle as VP, Fleet Performance

Radder to head up BMT’s Groningen Office


Trending Logistics News

Photo: The combination of high cargo ship traffic, feeding areas and migratory whale routes result in a marked increased risk of ship strikes to whales that can result in serious injury or death to whales. (Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia)

New Whale Protections to Impact Shipping Lanes off...
Legal
(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
Technology

Interview

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News