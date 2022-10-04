29003 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 4, 2022

CSP Spain Orders Konecranes Hybrid RTGs

(Photo: Konecranes)

(Photo: Konecranes)

Terminal operator COSCO SHIPPING Ports (Spain) Terminals, (CSP) has ordered 11 hybrid RTGs, with six machines for its terminal in Bilbao and five for their terminal in Valencia. The order was booked in Q3 2022. The value of the order is approximately €20 million.

The order supports CSP Spain’s sustainability efforts and boosts productivity at the terminals. The cranes’ hybrid drives allow for an up to 50% reduction in diesel fuel consumption compared to conventional RTGs. In addition, the safety and ergonomics of the cranes will be supported by Konecranes smart features.

“This order underscores the strength of our RTG offering and we are proud to support CSP Spain in their commitment to increase eco-efficiency and productivity,” said Darryn Scheepers, Sales Manager EMEA, Port Solutions, Konecranes.

Related News

Photo by Jack Rowley

Leveraging Unmanned Surface Vessels to Enhance the Effectiveness of Port and Harbor Security

 Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

 Schematic image of the quantum key distribution system. A central node (Charlie) connects users Alice (left) and Bob (right). If an eavesdropping hacker tries to steal the secret keys, the laws of quantum mechanics ensures the users are informed if the keys are compromised. Another set of keys will then be created to securely encrypt further messages. Image credit: Simplot for QuTech.

Untappable Internet for Port of Rotterdam Offered by Quantum Technology

 Ocean Ark, a new-concept offshore fish-farming system recently received an AIP from RINA. Image courtesy Ocean Ark Tech of Chile/RINA

Tech File: OATECH Fish-Farming "Superyacht" Earns RINA AIP

 (Photo: Port of Corpus Christi)

Mitsubishi to Team Up with Port of Corpus Christi on US Ammonia Plant

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int