Subscribe
Search

Soncini Returns to Help Lead Maritime IT Company

January 18, 2023

Photo courtesy Oceanly
Photo courtesy Oceanly

Giampiero Soncini, former officer of the Italian Navy and a retired leader in the maritime IT sector, returns to the helm via his appointment as MD of Oceanly, a new company established in December by Esa Group, following its acquisition from Arribatec of a business unit, formerly of IB srl, which develops and supports "Performance", a software dedicated to the monitoring of ship performance and the control of related emissions.

To fuel the growth, Oceanly will have two MDs; alongside Soncini, who will mainly deal with the commercial and technological development linked to the Performance product, is Gian Enzo Duci.

At the same time, Frederik Learche-Tornoe was called to fill the role of general manager. With a long experience as Chief Engineer and First officer in Maersk Tankers, he had already been with Soncini for a few years in ShipNet (the company acquired by Soncini when he was working with Volaris, the owners of SpecTec) and in IB.

Oceanly, whose main customers include the MSC Cruises group, made its debut this month by winning a first large contract for the supply of the system to 19 LNG Tankers.

“What was my dream since 2007, that of monitoring all the performances of a vessel thus determining action based on analysis of data received, is now very possible, and very affordable," said Soncini. "Software such as Performance not only allows full compliance with the latest environmental rules, but monitors every aspect of the vessel, from navigation to propulsion to engine status, creating strong avenues not only to save money, but to increase safety and security. Performance is a real game changer and will become absolutely ubiquitous on all ships in the next 20 years”

Technology Digitalization

Related Logistics News

Copyright AA+W/AdobeStock

Product Tankers Poised to Profit from Jet Fuel Rebound
The leg extensions are put into place. Image courtesy Liebherr

VIDEO: Liebherr Debuts Lift Height Extension of STS in...
© Timon / Adobe Stock

Gas Starts to Flow to Freeport LNG Export Plant
Image courtesy Armach Robotics

VIDEO: Watch the Armach Robotics Hull Service Robot in...
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

US Poised to Regain Crown as World's Top LNG Exporter
(Photo: Konecranes)

Port in Bahamas Orders Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane


Trending Logistics News

© WhataWin / Adobe Stock

1,000 Ships Affected by Cyber Attack on DNV's ShipManager...
Maritime Security
MAN ES will start testing on its ammonia engine in Copenhagen in Q1 2023. Images courtesy MAN ES

MAN ES: Moving Forward on Ammonia Engines
Marine Propulsion

Interview

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Insight

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

Video

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Logistics News

Port of Oakland launches 2023 Summer College Internship Program

Port of Oakland launches 2023 Summer College Internship Program

Poroy named CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems

Poroy named CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems

Product Tankers Poised to Profit from Jet Fuel Rebound

Product Tankers Poised to Profit from Jet Fuel Rebound

VIDEO: Liebherr Debuts Lift Height Extension of STS in Australia

VIDEO: Liebherr Debuts Lift Height Extension of STS in Australia

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News