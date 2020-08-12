28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, August 14, 2020

August 12, 2020

Socha Joins Conrad Shipyard’s Senior Management Team

Robert Socha (File photo)

Conrad Shipyard announced it has hired Robert A. Socha to lead the company’s sales and marketing efforts as vice president of sales and marketing. He will work collaboratively with other Conrad business groups, including business development, engineering and product development, contracts, estimating and operations.

Socha has served in numerous roles of increasing responsibility with various companies in the offshore and inland marine transportation, shipbuilding, oil and gas exploration, and offshore engineering/construction industries. He was most recently senior vice president for business development at Halter Marine following previous roles at Mid-Gulf Shipping Co, Baker Marine Solutions, Bollinger Shipyards and Tidewater Marine. 

“[Socha] brings to our company 30-plus years of experience in sales and marketing in the marine industry, and he is a welcome addition to our company,” said Johnny Conrad, Conrad Shipyard's chairman and chief executive officer. “Robert’s extensive background will help Conrad strengthen existing customer relationships, develop entries into new markets and expand our sales presence in the industry.”

