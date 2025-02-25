Skuld Reports Strong Growthl

Skuld, a leading global marine insurer, announced a successful renewal of its protection and indemnity (P&I) policies for 2025/26. Skuld welcomes a notable number of new members, expanding its portfolio of entered mutual P&I gross tonnage (GT) on 20 February by 6%. This result excludes new and committed tonnage joining Skuld during the 2025/26 policy year.

As of February 20, 2025, Skuld’s mutual P&I tonnage for the 2025/26 policy year stands at 122 million GT. This growth aligns with the targets established by the Skuld board.