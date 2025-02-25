Subscribe
Search

Skuld Reports Strong Growthl

February 25, 2025

Image: AdobeStock By Yellow Boat
Image: AdobeStock By Yellow Boat

Skuld, a leading global marine insurer, announced a successful renewal of its protection and indemnity (P&I) policies for 2025/26. Skuld welcomes a notable number of new members, expanding its portfolio of entered mutual P&I gross tonnage (GT) on 20 February by 6%. This result excludes new and committed tonnage joining Skuld during the 2025/26 policy year. 

As of February 20, 2025, Skuld’s mutual P&I tonnage for the 2025/26 policy year stands at 122 million GT. This growth aligns with the targets established by the Skuld board.

Marine Insurance

Related Logistics News

PSA Tuas Port 10mil TEU Photo: PSA Singapore

Fully Automated Tuas Port Hits Milestone
Copyright Parilov/AdobeStock

USCG Safety Alert: Understand the Explosion Hazards of...
Copyright Björn Wylezich/AdobeStock

Only One Bid, DEME, for Argentina River Dredge Contract

Swedish Club Debuts Guide to Improving Safe Navigation
Copyright IanDewarPhotography/AdobeStock

Large Vessel Rates Drives Baltic Index Down
Copyright Robert/AdobeStock

Trump Pressures Iran; Iran Threatens Strait of Hormuz...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Container Terminal Runs on Solar Power During Daylight Hours

Container Terminal Runs on Solar Power During Daylight Hours

Port of Baltimore Marks Recovery Milestone

Port of Baltimore Marks Recovery Milestone

Cargo Lost Due to Incorrect Cargo Weight Data

Cargo Lost Due to Incorrect Cargo Weight Data

Global Seaborne Iron Ore Trade will be Rocked by Guinea's Simandou Mine

Global Seaborne Iron Ore Trade will be Rocked by Guinea's Simandou Mine

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

China claims Taiwan is'manipulating the facts' before they are clear about an incident involving a submarine cable cut by Taiwan
According to the head of the chamber, security changes will reduce boat tolls on Argentina's Parana River.
CPC oil pipeline operator: Repairs of drone damage will take 2 months