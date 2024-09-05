Singapore Expands Nighttime Operations

After completing a four-month trial, Singapore’s MPA now allows the night movement of line-towed container barges to and from Pasir Panjang Terminal (PPT) between 7:00 pm and 6:30 am.

Such moves can be used to transport containers on barges into and out of the Port of Singapore and neighboring ports, including those for transhipment.

MPA says that by enabling more containers to be delivered on barges throughout the day at PPT will improve connectivity with regional ports, enhance port efficiency, reduce the time container and feeder vessels spend at berth and the need for containers to be transported between land terminals.

Each line-towed barge can carry an average of 300 TEUs. Safety measures that are being implemented include compulsory pilotage for the barges, restrictions on the length of towing lines, and close monitoring of barge movements by MPA’s vessel traffic management system.

Previously, night movement for line-towed container barges was only permitted at Brani and Keppel Terminals, where navigational traffic is less complex than around PPT.

The total number of containers handled by the Port of Singapore in the first seven months of 2024 amounted to 23.82 million TEUs, marking a significant 6.1% increase in container volumes over the same period last year. Most container vessels completed their simultaneous cargo handling and bunkering within a day of arrival. The average wait time for container berths at port has been reduced to less than one day in July 2024.

These improvements are due to measures undertaken by the MPA and PSA Singapore, such as the commissioning new berths at Tuas Port, reactivating berths and yard spaces at Keppel Terminal, increasing manpower capacity and working with shipping and feeder lines on the scheduling for operations.



